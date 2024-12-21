Greek Royals Embrace Citizen Status in Historic Shift

In a significant development marking the end of a long-standing historical controversy, members of Greece's former royal family have formally acknowledged the country's republican system and applied for Greek citizenship. This move, confirmed by officials on Friday, comes half a century after the monarchy was abolished in Greece.

The transformation follows the contentious removal of Greek citizenship from the late King Constantine II and his family in 1994 due to a dispute over royal property and the king's steadfast refusal to renounce claims to the Greek throne. State officials revealed that family members have adopted the new surname 'De Grece' as a nod to their acknowledgment of the republic.

While the names of the applicants have not been officially disclosed, widespread media reports suggest that they include Constantine's children and grandchildren. The decision closes a chapter of estrangement and prepares the family for reintegration as citizens, pending publication in the official gazette. Meanwhile, political debate continues over their right to choose a new surname.

