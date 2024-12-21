Greek Royals Embrace Citizen Status in Historic Shift
In a historic move, Greece's former royal family has applied for Greek citizenship, acknowledging the republic 50 years after the monarchy's abolition. They adopted the surname 'De Grece,' resolving a long-standing issue associated with their estrangement and previous refusal to renounce royal claims. The move paves the way for reconciliation with the Greek state.
- Country:
- Greece
In a significant development marking the end of a long-standing historical controversy, members of Greece's former royal family have formally acknowledged the country's republican system and applied for Greek citizenship. This move, confirmed by officials on Friday, comes half a century after the monarchy was abolished in Greece.
The transformation follows the contentious removal of Greek citizenship from the late King Constantine II and his family in 1994 due to a dispute over royal property and the king's steadfast refusal to renounce claims to the Greek throne. State officials revealed that family members have adopted the new surname 'De Grece' as a nod to their acknowledgment of the republic.
While the names of the applicants have not been officially disclosed, widespread media reports suggest that they include Constantine's children and grandchildren. The decision closes a chapter of estrangement and prepares the family for reintegration as citizens, pending publication in the official gazette. Meanwhile, political debate continues over their right to choose a new surname.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil flow to Czech Republic through Russia's Druhzba pipeline resumes after unexplained shutdown
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record
NYC's mayor warms to Trump, doesn't rule out becoming Republican
Dominican Republic seizes record 9.5 tons of cocaine
Dominican Republic Eradicates Mediterranean Fruit Fly in Record Time Using Innovative Nuclear Techniques