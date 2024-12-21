Unmasking the Lockbit Cyber Menace: International Crackdown on Ransomware Architect
Rostislav Panev, a Russian-Israeli, faces charges in the U.S. over his role in the Lockbit ransomware group, notorious for global cyberattacks. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges Panev was instrumental in the group's growth. The DOJ continues efforts to dismantle ransomware networks and bring perpetrators to justice.
The U.S. Department of Justice has leveled charges against Rostislav Panev, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, for his involvement with the notorious Lockbit ransomware group. Panev, a developer within the group, was arrested in Israel and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.
The DOJ asserts that Panev played a significant role in Lockbit from its inception in 2019, helping to elevate it to one of the world's most notorious and damaging ransomware groups. Lockbit's malware has been linked to attacks on over 2,500 victims across more than 120 countries.
In a continued crackdown, the DOJ underscores its commitment to dismantling harmful ransomware networks and prosecuting those responsible. The arrest follows prior guilty pleas from other Lockbit members, along with international seizures of the group's digital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
