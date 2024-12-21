Left Menu

Unmasking the Lockbit Cyber Menace: International Crackdown on Ransomware Architect

Rostislav Panev, a Russian-Israeli, faces charges in the U.S. over his role in the Lockbit ransomware group, notorious for global cyberattacks. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges Panev was instrumental in the group's growth. The DOJ continues efforts to dismantle ransomware networks and bring perpetrators to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:26 IST
Unmasking the Lockbit Cyber Menace: International Crackdown on Ransomware Architect

The U.S. Department of Justice has leveled charges against Rostislav Panev, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, for his involvement with the notorious Lockbit ransomware group. Panev, a developer within the group, was arrested in Israel and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The DOJ asserts that Panev played a significant role in Lockbit from its inception in 2019, helping to elevate it to one of the world's most notorious and damaging ransomware groups. Lockbit's malware has been linked to attacks on over 2,500 victims across more than 120 countries.

In a continued crackdown, the DOJ underscores its commitment to dismantling harmful ransomware networks and prosecuting those responsible. The arrest follows prior guilty pleas from other Lockbit members, along with international seizures of the group's digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024