Tragedy Strikes at Magdeburg Christmas Market
A car drove into a crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which appears to have been a deliberate attack. Numerous people have been injured, according to a city authority spokesperson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:14 IST
A shocking incident has unfolded in the city of Magdeburg, Germany, where a car plowed into a crowd gathered at the local Christmas market. City authorities are treating the occurrence as a potential attack.
According to local broadcaster MDR, a spokesperson for the city confirmed that several individuals have sustained injuries during the unsettling episode.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide aid to those affected, as questions loom over the motives behind the harrowing event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, Germany and Poland say they will consider possible measures against Georgia
UPDATE 1-Germany says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal
Alice Weidel: The Unlikely Face of Germany's Far-Right AfD
Alice Weidel: The AfD's Unlikely Face for Germany's Chancellery
Germany's far-right AfD nominates chancellor candidate ahead of election