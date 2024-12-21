Tragedy Strikes at Magdeburg Christmas Market

A shocking incident has unfolded in the city of Magdeburg, Germany, where a car plowed into a crowd gathered at the local Christmas market. City authorities are treating the occurrence as a potential attack.

According to local broadcaster MDR, a spokesperson for the city confirmed that several individuals have sustained injuries during the unsettling episode.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide aid to those affected, as questions loom over the motives behind the harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)