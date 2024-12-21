Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Saudi Doctor Arrested

A Saudi Arabian doctor was apprehended by German authorities following a devastating car crash at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening.

The tragic incident left two people dead, among them a young child, and injured at least 60 others. Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony Anhalt, confirmed these details to n-tv television.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, further investigations are underway to understand the motives behind this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)