Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Saudi Doctor Arrested

A Saudi Arabian doctor has been arrested after allegedly driving a car into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, resulting in two deaths, including a child, and injuring at least 60. The incident was reported by Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony Anhalt, to n-tv television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:55 IST
A Saudi Arabian doctor was apprehended by German authorities following a devastating car crash at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening.

The tragic incident left two people dead, among them a young child, and injured at least 60 others. Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony Anhalt, confirmed these details to n-tv television.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, further investigations are underway to understand the motives behind this heartbreaking event.

