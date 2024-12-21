Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Saudi Doctor Arrested
A Saudi Arabian doctor has been arrested after allegedly driving a car into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, resulting in two deaths, including a child, and injuring at least 60. The incident was reported by Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony Anhalt, to n-tv television.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A Saudi Arabian doctor was apprehended by German authorities following a devastating car crash at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening.
The tragic incident left two people dead, among them a young child, and injured at least 60 others. Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony Anhalt, confirmed these details to n-tv television.
As the community grapples with the aftermath, further investigations are underway to understand the motives behind this heartbreaking event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha's 'Millet queen' gets honorary doctorate for contributions to agriculture
France, Germany and Poland say they will consider possible measures against Georgia
Class 12 student shoots dead principal after being scolded; arrested
Myanmar man arrested with Rs 1.24 cr in cash from Mizoram
Indian student fatally stabbed in Canada; housemate arrested