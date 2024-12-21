Massive Arms Deal: U.S. Approves $5 Billion Sale to Egypt

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential arms sale to Egypt exceeding $5 billion, according to a Pentagon announcement on Friday.

The largest segment of this deal involves the refurbishment and support of Abrams tanks, projected at approximately $4.69 billion, handled by contractor General Dynamics Land Systems.

Additional sales within this approval include Hellfire missiles priced at $630 million and the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System valued at $30 million.

