Biden Allocates $571 Million in Defense Aid to Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a substantial $571.3 million package in defense support for Taiwan. This authorization grants the Secretary of State authority to direct the provision of defense articles, services, and military education to Taiwan. The announcement, lacking specific details, underscores ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 07:59 IST
In a strategic move, President Joe Biden has sanctioned a significant $571.3 million defense support package for Taiwan. The decision reflects the U.S. commitment to bolster Taiwan's defensive capabilities amidst regional tensions.

The White House release confirmed that Biden delegated authority to the Secretary of State. This gives the Secretary the power to facilitate the drawdown of defense assets and training from the Department of Defense for Taiwan's benefit.

While detailed specifics of the defense package remain undisclosed, this move highlights the continued strong ties and backing the U.S. provides to Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

