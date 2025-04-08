Left Menu

Diplomatic Engagement: Leaders of El Salvador and Italy to Visit the White House

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are scheduled to visit the White House next week. Bukele will discuss an El Salvadoran prison hosting foreign gang members deported from the US, while Meloni's visit is slated for Thursday.

In a significant diplomatic move, the White House is set to welcome two prominent leaders next week. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy are scheduled for separate visits, confirmed a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

President Bukele's visit on Monday will revolve around discussions about a prison in El Salvador, which has recently received deported foreign gang members from the United States. This development comes amidst ongoing talks about international cooperation on crime and security issues.

Following Bukele, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to arrive on Thursday. The visits underscore the Biden administration's efforts to maintain robust international relations with leaders from both Central America and Europe.

