Diplomatic Engagement: Leaders of El Salvador and Italy to Visit the White House

In a significant diplomatic move, the White House is set to welcome two prominent leaders next week. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy are scheduled for separate visits, confirmed a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

President Bukele's visit on Monday will revolve around discussions about a prison in El Salvador, which has recently received deported foreign gang members from the United States. This development comes amidst ongoing talks about international cooperation on crime and security issues.

Following Bukele, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to arrive on Thursday. The visits underscore the Biden administration's efforts to maintain robust international relations with leaders from both Central America and Europe.

