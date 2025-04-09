Federal Judge Reinstates AP's White House Access: A Win for Press Freedom

In a landmark decision, a federal judge has ordered the White House to restore The Associated Press' access to presidential events, addressing concerns about the First Amendment. The ruling, delivered by US District Judge Trevor N McFadden, underscores that the government cannot penalize media outlets for the content they produce.

McFadden, appointed by former President Trump, held that the government must allow access to media without bias, reaffirming the Constitution's protections for press freedom. While the AP previously faced restrictions from covering Trump, the ruling offers a reprieve to the news organization.

The ongoing lawsuit highlights tensions between President Trump's administration and the media, particularly regarding naming rights like the 'Gulf of Mexico.' The dispute reflects broader challenges to media freedoms under government scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)