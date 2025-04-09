Left Menu

Federal Judge Reinstates AP's White House Access: A Win for Press Freedom

A federal judge ordered the White House to restore The Associated Press' full access to cover presidential events, affirming that the government cannot punish the news organization for its speech content. This ruling is seen as a significant victory for press freedom and the First Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:11 IST
Federal Judge Reinstates AP's White House Access: A Win for Press Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, a federal judge has ordered the White House to restore The Associated Press' access to presidential events, addressing concerns about the First Amendment. The ruling, delivered by US District Judge Trevor N McFadden, underscores that the government cannot penalize media outlets for the content they produce.

McFadden, appointed by former President Trump, held that the government must allow access to media without bias, reaffirming the Constitution's protections for press freedom. While the AP previously faced restrictions from covering Trump, the ruling offers a reprieve to the news organization.

The ongoing lawsuit highlights tensions between President Trump's administration and the media, particularly regarding naming rights like the 'Gulf of Mexico.' The dispute reflects broader challenges to media freedoms under government scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025