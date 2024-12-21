Manipur Police Crackdown Reveals Illegal Arms Cache

In a significant development, Manipur Police have arrested three individuals, including a member of a banned militant group, in separate operations across Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials stated on Saturday.

Among the detained is a cadre from the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group), who was reportedly engaged in extortion activities, according to police sources. This arrest marks a substantial breakthrough in curbing illegal operations in the area.

During the operations, security forces recovered weapons, including pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, and various ammunition, along with an unregistered two-wheeler, found with two suspects apprehended in Lamzang village, Churachandpur district, on Friday.

