Manipur Police Crackdown Reveals Illegal Arms Cache

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police arrested three individuals, including a banned outfit member, across Churachandpur and Imphal West. The seized items included sophisticated weaponry, underscoring the ongoing threat of illegal arms and activities like extortion in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Manipur Police have arrested three individuals, including a member of a banned militant group, in separate operations across Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials stated on Saturday.

Among the detained is a cadre from the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group), who was reportedly engaged in extortion activities, according to police sources. This arrest marks a substantial breakthrough in curbing illegal operations in the area.

During the operations, security forces recovered weapons, including pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, and various ammunition, along with an unregistered two-wheeler, found with two suspects apprehended in Lamzang village, Churachandpur district, on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

