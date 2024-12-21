Honda and Nissan Gear Up for Strategic Alliance and Potential Merger

Honda and Nissan, two giants of Japan's automotive industry, are reportedly considering a collaboration that involves producing vehicles in one another's factories, according to a report by Kyodo News on Saturday. While sources were not cited, this development marks a significant shift in the two companies' relationship.

The potential partnership would see Honda possibly supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan, as both companies explore establishing a deeper alliance through a holding company. Unnamed insiders have suggested that a merger is on the table, which could result in the creation of the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales, following Toyota and Volkswagen, with an estimated annual production of 7.4 million vehicles.

Since March, the automakers have been working closely on electric vehicle development. However, Nissan has been dealing with financial and strategic difficulties, further highlighting the potential benefits of this strengthened partnership for both parties involved.

