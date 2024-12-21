Left Menu

Delhi High Court Highlights Misuse of Rape Charges

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man accused of rape, stating that the legal provisions intended to protect women are sometimes misused to harass men. The court found that the relationship was consensual and not based on false promises of marriage, revealing ulterior motives in the complaint.

Updated: 21-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:45 IST
The Delhi High Court recently highlighted the misuse of rape charges, quashing an FIR against a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was once in a relationship with. The court observed that some individuals exploit these legal provisions to unjustly harass their male counterparts.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted that the accusation was an afterthought, with evidence such as recordings and WhatsApp chats demonstrating mutual consent in the relationship. He stressed the importance of courts examining any ulterior motives on the part of the complainant.

The defense argued that the man and woman had a consensual physical relationship, with familial opposition hindering their marriage plans. Despite the prosecutor's opposition, the court determined that putting the case to trial would be futile and identified the FIR as an afterthought.

