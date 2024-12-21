Left Menu

Justice Served: 25 Sentenced for May 2023 Military Attacks

Twenty-five individuals have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for their roles in the May 2023 attacks on the Pakistan military. The sentences, ranging from two to ten years, mark a significant step in ensuring justice and caution against political exploitation and misinformation.

In a decisive turn of justice, twenty-five people have been sentenced for their involvement in the May 2023 attacks on the Pakistan military, receiving terms ranging from two to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) hailed the verdicts as a crucial milestone in the delivery of justice to the nation. The statement highlighted the significance of these sentences in deterring those manipulated by political propaganda and misinformation from taking the law into their own hands.

This development serves as a warning against the dangers of falling prey to vested interests and underscores the importance of adhering to lawful conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

