Naloxone: A Lifesaving Tool in the Fentanyl Crisis

Naloxone, a nasal spray, offers swift reversal of opioid overdoses, countering fentanyl and heroin's effects. Priced at $30-$45, it is accessible online and in pharmacies under brands like Narcan.

Dr. Bonnie Milas, of the University of Pennsylvania, lost two sons to fentanyl and now advocates for naloxone usage through REVIVEme.com, sharing her insights and providing guidance to others affected by similar tragedies.

Communities and health departments distribute naloxone kits freely, supporting prevention and recovery efforts in the ongoing opioid crisis.

