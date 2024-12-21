Left Menu

Naloxone: A Lifesaving Tool in the Fentanyl Crisis

Naloxone, a nasal spray, rapidly counteracts opioids like fentanyl and heroin. Doctors recommend keeping it readily available for emergencies. Priced between $30-$45, it’s easily obtained. Dr. Bonnie Milas, an anesthesiologist and fentanyl overdose activist, shares her personal tragedy and advocacy through the REVIVEme.com program, promoting naloxone usage and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:23 IST
Naloxone, a nasal spray, offers swift reversal of opioid overdoses, countering fentanyl and heroin's effects. Priced at $30-$45, it is accessible online and in pharmacies under brands like Narcan.

Dr. Bonnie Milas, of the University of Pennsylvania, lost two sons to fentanyl and now advocates for naloxone usage through REVIVEme.com, sharing her insights and providing guidance to others affected by similar tragedies.

Communities and health departments distribute naloxone kits freely, supporting prevention and recovery efforts in the ongoing opioid crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

