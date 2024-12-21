Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait Labor Camp Highlights Welfare Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to a labor camp in Kuwait underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas. Described as symbolic by the External Affairs Ministry, Modi's visit reflects the significant importance placed on the well-being of Indian nationals working abroad.

The Kuwaiti visit marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to this Gulf nation. During the visit, Modi engaged with approximately 1,500 Indian workers in the Mina Abdullah area of Kuwait, inquiring about their well-being and discussing their experiences.

This engagement follows a tragic incident where over 45 Indian workers lost their lives in a fire. The Modi-led government has since launched several technology-based initiatives, including the e-Migrate and MADAD portals, alongside an upgraded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana, to enhance the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)