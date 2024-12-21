Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait Labor Camp Highlights Welfare Focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a Kuwaiti labor camp underlines the significance of Indian worker welfare abroad. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to Kuwait in 43 years, emphasizing the government's commitment through technology-driven initiatives, especially after a tragic fire incident affecting Indian workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to a labor camp in Kuwait underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas. Described as symbolic by the External Affairs Ministry, Modi's visit reflects the significant importance placed on the well-being of Indian nationals working abroad.
The Kuwaiti visit marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to this Gulf nation. During the visit, Modi engaged with approximately 1,500 Indian workers in the Mina Abdullah area of Kuwait, inquiring about their well-being and discussing their experiences.
This engagement follows a tragic incident where over 45 Indian workers lost their lives in a fire. The Modi-led government has since launched several technology-based initiatives, including the e-Migrate and MADAD portals, alongside an upgraded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana, to enhance the welfare of Indian workers abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MEA and Department of Posts Renew MoU to Expand Passport Services via Post Offices
Foreign minister Lavrov says Russia will use 'all means' to defend its interests
Ailing kids wait months for Israeli permission to leave Gaza for treatment. Some die in meantime
Bengal means business, new IT capital of India: TMC's Sagarika Ghose
French debt risk premium drops as Macron says he will appoint new prime minister