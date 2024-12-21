Gurugram Court Delivers Justice in POCSO Case

A Gurugram court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020, authorities announced on Saturday.

The Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar's court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the offender, the police confirmed.

Following the filing of a complaint at Sector 40 police station on June 6, 2020, alleging the rape of a minor, police initiated a probe, resulting in the arrest of the accused who hails from Chhattisgarh and was subsequently placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)