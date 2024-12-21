Gurugram Court Delivers Justice in POCSO Case
A man from Chhattisgarh was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Gurugram court for the 2020 rape of a 15-year-old girl. Convicted under the POCSO Act, he was also fined Rs 40,000. The case was handled by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.
A Gurugram court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020, authorities announced on Saturday.
The Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar's court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the offender, the police confirmed.
Following the filing of a complaint at Sector 40 police station on June 6, 2020, alleging the rape of a minor, police initiated a probe, resulting in the arrest of the accused who hails from Chhattisgarh and was subsequently placed in judicial custody.
