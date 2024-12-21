Resolving Manipur's Strife: Lt. General Advocates Political Dialogue
Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh (Retd), part of Manipur's consultative committee, emphasized the importance of political dialogue in addressing the region's challenges. Singh highlighted governance, equity, and the need for a non-military approach due to the unique ethnic diversity, calling for political accommodation and strategic dialogue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh (Retd), a key figure in Manipur's consultative committee, outlined the critical need for political dialogue to address the ongoing challenges in the region.
As the first military officer from the North-East to achieve the rank of Lt General in the Indian Army, Singh underscored the importance of governance and equity over military solutions.
Singh, speaking at a symposium, revealed the complexity of dealing with over 187 tribes and 242 languages in the North-East, emphasizing the need for a strategic, long-term approach to achieve peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement