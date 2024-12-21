Resolving Manipur's Strife: Lt. General Advocates Political Dialogue

Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh (Retd), a key figure in Manipur's consultative committee, outlined the critical need for political dialogue to address the ongoing challenges in the region.

As the first military officer from the North-East to achieve the rank of Lt General in the Indian Army, Singh underscored the importance of governance and equity over military solutions.

Singh, speaking at a symposium, revealed the complexity of dealing with over 187 tribes and 242 languages in the North-East, emphasizing the need for a strategic, long-term approach to achieve peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)