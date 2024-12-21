Tragedy at Charity Events: Nigerian Stampede Highlights Food Crisis

Tragedy struck in Nigeria on Saturday as two separate charity events resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people. Police reported that the victims, primarily women and children, were caught in a stampede as they attempted to collect charitable gifts.

In Abuja, the capital, chaos erupted at a charity event organized by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, leading to the deaths of at least 10 people, including four children. This tragic event resulted in numerous injuries as the crowd surged to receive the provisions.

Meanwhile, in Okija, Anambra state, another crowd crush occurred over a distribution of essentials, claiming the lives of three individuals, according to police. Amnesty International Nigeria, however, suggests the death toll might be higher. These incidents reflect Nigeria's worsening economic situation, with inflation and subsidy cuts deepening the crisis for ordinary citizens.

