Tragedy at Charity Events: Nigerian Stampede Highlights Food Crisis

At least 13 people died in separate incidents in Nigeria, with crowds scrambling for charity items, as the country grapples with a severe cost-of-living crisis. The tragedies highlight systemic issues exacerbated by recent economic reforms. Amnesty International calls for investigations into the mishandled charity distributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck in Nigeria on Saturday as two separate charity events resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people. Police reported that the victims, primarily women and children, were caught in a stampede as they attempted to collect charitable gifts.

In Abuja, the capital, chaos erupted at a charity event organized by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, leading to the deaths of at least 10 people, including four children. This tragic event resulted in numerous injuries as the crowd surged to receive the provisions.

Meanwhile, in Okija, Anambra state, another crowd crush occurred over a distribution of essentials, claiming the lives of three individuals, according to police. Amnesty International Nigeria, however, suggests the death toll might be higher. These incidents reflect Nigeria's worsening economic situation, with inflation and subsidy cuts deepening the crisis for ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

