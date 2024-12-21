Tragedy at Charity Events: Nigerian Stampede Highlights Food Crisis
At least 13 people died in separate incidents in Nigeria, with crowds scrambling for charity items, as the country grapples with a severe cost-of-living crisis. The tragedies highlight systemic issues exacerbated by recent economic reforms. Amnesty International calls for investigations into the mishandled charity distributions.
Tragedy struck in Nigeria on Saturday as two separate charity events resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people. Police reported that the victims, primarily women and children, were caught in a stampede as they attempted to collect charitable gifts.
In Abuja, the capital, chaos erupted at a charity event organized by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, leading to the deaths of at least 10 people, including four children. This tragic event resulted in numerous injuries as the crowd surged to receive the provisions.
Meanwhile, in Okija, Anambra state, another crowd crush occurred over a distribution of essentials, claiming the lives of three individuals, according to police. Amnesty International Nigeria, however, suggests the death toll might be higher. These incidents reflect Nigeria's worsening economic situation, with inflation and subsidy cuts deepening the crisis for ordinary citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Shaken: Political Turbulence and Anticipation of U.S. Economic Indicators
India's Economic Boom: Unveiling the $55 Trillion Vision
Sewage Contamination Claims Lives in Pallavaram: A Crisis Unfolds
ECB Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Trump Tariff Concerns
Martial Law Crisis: South Korea's Midnight Currency Defense