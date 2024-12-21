Shock in Magdeburg: Unraveling the Mind of a Christmas Market Attacker

Germany remains in shock as authorities piece together the motives behind a tragic attack in Magdeburg, attributed to Taleb A, a 50-year-old psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist.

Living in Germany for the past two decades, Taleb A was arrested on the scene after driving a BMW into a bustling Christmas market, resulting in at least five fatalities and around 200 injuries.

Prominent terrorism expert Peter Neumann expressed disbelief at the profile of the attacker, linking the incident to Taleb's documented anti-Islam sentiments and affiliations with far-right ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)