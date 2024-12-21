Tragic Turn: Murder in Nagpur's Ajni Area

In a shocking incident, a father and son were murdered allegedly by four individuals in Nagpur's Ajni area, authorities reported on Saturday.

Identified as Vijay Balram Savarkar and his 27-year-old son Mayur, the victims reportedly owned a furniture shop and had a tumultuous past. Mayur, known for his criminal record, allegedly sparked the conflict after attacking Shubham Kurveti over an old feud and subsequently assaulting Kurveti's brother.

In a retaliatory act, Shubham, accompanied by Sandeep Nade, a 17-year-old, and an unidentified accomplice, attacked the father-son duo with sharp weapons, leading to their deaths in a hospital. A murder case has been lodged, and the investigation is underway, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)