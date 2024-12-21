Tragic Turn: Murder in Nagpur's Ajni Area
In Nagpur's Ajni area, a father and son, Vijay Balram Savarkar and Mayur, were killed in an attack by four individuals. The incident followed a violent altercation initiated by Mayur, who had a criminal background. The police have filed a murder case as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a father and son were murdered allegedly by four individuals in Nagpur's Ajni area, authorities reported on Saturday.
Identified as Vijay Balram Savarkar and his 27-year-old son Mayur, the victims reportedly owned a furniture shop and had a tumultuous past. Mayur, known for his criminal record, allegedly sparked the conflict after attacking Shubham Kurveti over an old feud and subsequently assaulting Kurveti's brother.
In a retaliatory act, Shubham, accompanied by Sandeep Nade, a 17-year-old, and an unidentified accomplice, attacked the father-son duo with sharp weapons, leading to their deaths in a hospital. A murder case has been lodged, and the investigation is underway, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Ajni
- crime
- murder
- attack
- police
- investigation
- criminal
- altercation
- violence
ALSO READ
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage
Manipur Police Crackdown on Illegal Activities
Tragic Targeted Attack: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC
Harry Brook's Daring Counterattack Revives England After New Zealand’s Early Dominance
Sabotage at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Outrage and Investigation