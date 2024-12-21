NIA Court Delivers Verdict in CPI (Maoist) Arms Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced two individuals to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in an arms and ammunition seizure linked to the CPI (Maoist).

Prafulla Malakar from Patna and Anil Kumar Yadav from Gaya faced various jail terms and fines, with the heaviest sentence set at 15 years under Section 25(1-AA)/35 of the Arms Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

The case, originating in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, saw significant seizures including an M-16 rifle and Rs 9 lakh cash, leading to arrests and a thorough investigation by the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)