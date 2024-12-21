Justice in Beed: Pawar's Pledge Amidst Rising Tensions

Sharad Pawar, the president of NCP (SP), on Saturday, alleged that an atmosphere of fear is being orchestrated in Maharashtra's Beed district. He made a strong promise to ensure justice for sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's family, who was brutally murdered recently.

Pawar, along with NCP (SP) leaders, also visited the family of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani. Suryawanshi allegedly died in judicial custody after being arrested for involvement in violence following the vandalization of a Constitution replica.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a judicial probe and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the bereaved families, Pawar insists the response is inadequate and vows full support to the families until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)