Justice in Beed: Pawar's Pledge Amidst Rising Tensions

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), accused the creation of a fearful atmosphere in Beed district, Maharashtra. He pledged justice for the families of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly murdered, and Somnath Suryawanshi, who died in custody. Chief Minister Fadnavis launched a judicial probe and promised financial assistance, but Pawar demanded greater accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:08 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the president of NCP (SP), on Saturday, alleged that an atmosphere of fear is being orchestrated in Maharashtra's Beed district. He made a strong promise to ensure justice for sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's family, who was brutally murdered recently.

Pawar, along with NCP (SP) leaders, also visited the family of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani. Suryawanshi allegedly died in judicial custody after being arrested for involvement in violence following the vandalization of a Constitution replica.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a judicial probe and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the bereaved families, Pawar insists the response is inadequate and vows full support to the families until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

