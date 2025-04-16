Samajwadi Party MP Stands by Judicial Probe Amid Sambhal Violence Inquiry

Amid the ongoing investigations into the Sambhal violence, Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Zia Ur Rehman Barq expressed his support for the judicial process on Wednesday, following a summons from the inquiry commission. Barq assured the public of his commitment to cooperate with the judiciary, emphasizing his hope for justice to be served.

Addressing the Murshidabad violence in West Bengal, the MP reiterated his conviction for non-violence and the rule of law, advocating that all members of society should adhere to the Constitution. He highlighted his reliance on judicial recourse in previous matters concerning the Sambhal incident and other legal proceedings.

Barq had earlier complied with a summons from the Special Investigation Team concerning the Sambhal violence case, affirming his trust in the judicial system. He appeared before authorities after being issued a BNSS notice under section 35(3). Violence in Sambhal erupted during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey in November 2024, prompting a comprehensive probe led by a three-tier judicial inquiry commission.

Chaired by retired judge Devendra Arora, with members like former DGP AK Jain and former IAS Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission aims to detail precautionary measures to avert similar conflicts. Additional testimonies were slated to be presented before the commission, with Superintendent KK Bishnoi's appearance in Lucknow.

