J-K Police Crackdown on SIM Card Vendors: Ensuring Compliance and Security in Kashmir
J-K Police conducted a comprehensive inspection of SIM card vendors in various Kashmir districts to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent misuse. The initiative involved verifying SIM card issuance practices to uphold security and accountability. Inspections will continue to safeguard public communication networks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a sweeping inspection of SIM card vendors across Kashmir, targeting potential misuse and rule violations.
Operations were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, and Bandipora, with a focus on adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and proper documentation.
This initiative underscores the commitment to secure communication networks and curb any illegitimate SIM card issuance. The police affirm continued checks to uphold citizen safety and network integrity.
