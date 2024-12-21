Subhadra Yojana: Empowering Women Amid Challenges

In a recent announcement, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed that more than 20 lakh women are poised to receive the first installment of the Subhadra Yojana in January 2025.

The state had postponed this payout, initially due on December 25. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, in Rs 10,000 installments annually. Delays stem from verification hurdles such as prevalent land disputes, with the government targeting a December 30 deadline to resolve these issues to ensure funds reach beneficiaries promptly.

During a visit to the Bonda hills in Malkangiri district, Parida noted over 12,000 PVTG community women applied for the scheme, with 9,000 already benefiting. As of the third phase, 80 lakh women had been assisted, with the initiative set to run until 2028-29, highlighting the effort to empower women financially across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)