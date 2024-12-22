Precision Strikes: U.S. Military Targets Houthi Facilities in Yemen

The United States military launched precision airstrikes on Saturday, targeting Houthi-operated missile storage and command facilities in Sanaa, Yemen. The strikes are part of efforts to disrupt and disable Houthi operations in the region.

According to a statement from the U.S. military's Central Command, the airstrikes were intended to impede Houthi attacks on U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels, occurring predominantly in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden. The operations also targeted multiple drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthi group has been accused of disrupting commercial shipping for over a year in an attempt to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, purportedly to show support for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)