Tragic Incident Unfolds in Northern California

A shocking incident has come to light in Northern California where a man is accused of the brutal beheading of his 1-year-old son.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detained Andrey Demskiy, aged 28, following a distressing domestic disturbance report. On arriving at the scene, deputies encountered a horrifying discovery.

According to official statements, as deputies apprehended Demskiy, they uncovered a severed child's head in the bedroom. Demskiy allegedly committed the act after his wife and mother-in-law left the residence. He is now in custody, denied bail, and is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)