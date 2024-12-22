Left Menu

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Northern California

A man was arrested in Sacramento, California, for allegedly beheading his 1-year-old son. Authorities detained Andrey Demskiy, 28, after reports of a domestic disturbance. A chilling discovery of a severed child's head was made at the residence. Demskiy remains in custody, with court appearance pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:35 IST
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Northern California
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shocking incident has come to light in Northern California where a man is accused of the brutal beheading of his 1-year-old son.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detained Andrey Demskiy, aged 28, following a distressing domestic disturbance report. On arriving at the scene, deputies encountered a horrifying discovery.

According to official statements, as deputies apprehended Demskiy, they uncovered a severed child's head in the bedroom. Demskiy allegedly committed the act after his wife and mother-in-law left the residence. He is now in custody, denied bail, and is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024