Tragic Incident Unfolds in Northern California
A man was arrested in Sacramento, California, for allegedly beheading his 1-year-old son. Authorities detained Andrey Demskiy, 28, after reports of a domestic disturbance. A chilling discovery of a severed child's head was made at the residence. Demskiy remains in custody, with court appearance pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
A shocking incident has come to light in Northern California where a man is accused of the brutal beheading of his 1-year-old son.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detained Andrey Demskiy, aged 28, following a distressing domestic disturbance report. On arriving at the scene, deputies encountered a horrifying discovery.
According to official statements, as deputies apprehended Demskiy, they uncovered a severed child's head in the bedroom. Demskiy allegedly committed the act after his wife and mother-in-law left the residence. He is now in custody, denied bail, and is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement