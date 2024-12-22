Crackdown on Child Labor in Thane Reveals Shocking Violations

In a significant operation aimed at combating child labor, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a 49-year-old man accused of employing minors at his company's premises.

The joint effort by labour, women and child welfare departments, and local police resulted in raids on Friday across four shops owned by the suspect in the Bhiwandi area's Vehale village.

This operation discovered eight minor girls and one boy engaged in packaging electronic goods, leading to a First Information Report (FIR) being filed against the company owner under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)