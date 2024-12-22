Left Menu

Crackdown on Child Labor in Thane Reveals Shocking Violations

Authorities in Thane district have filed a case against a 49-year-old man accused of employing children in his packaging company. Raids conducted by police and welfare departments uncovered eight minor girls and a boy working at the site, leading to charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 09:23 IST
In a significant operation aimed at combating child labor, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a 49-year-old man accused of employing minors at his company's premises.

The joint effort by labour, women and child welfare departments, and local police resulted in raids on Friday across four shops owned by the suspect in the Bhiwandi area's Vehale village.

This operation discovered eight minor girls and one boy engaged in packaging electronic goods, leading to a First Information Report (FIR) being filed against the company owner under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

