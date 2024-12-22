Supreme Court Directs Swift Solutions for Trial Delays

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra government, calling for the establishment of a mechanism to ensure that accused individuals are present during trial proceedings. This move aims to combat the frequent delays caused by their absence, either in person or virtually.

The directive came in response to an appeal challenging a Bombay High Court decision that denied bail to an accused. The apex court highlighted the recurring issue of accused persons not being produced, a problem observed in many cases, leading to prolonged trials.

The court expressed its concern over this 'sorry state of affairs', noting that in the last six years, accused individuals have often missed trial dates. To address this, the court has granted bail to the appellant, emphasizing the necessity of their regular appearances in future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)