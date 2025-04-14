Revolutionizing Justice: Forensic Science's New Role in India's Legal System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spotlighted the critical role of forensic science in revolutionizing India's criminal justice system under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The implementation of forensic practices aims to deliver timely and satisfactory justice, as discussed at the All-India Forensic Science Summit 2025.

Highlighting the government's commitment to justice reform, Shah outlined how forensic science is now integral from crime scene investigation to trial processes. He emphasized that the Modi administration's policies, which include the establishment of the National Forensic Science University, are designed to ensure fair justice delivery across India.

Shah noted the government's efforts to update criminal laws, reflecting the evolving societal needs. These reforms, alongside technological integration, have already improved conviction rates, with cases being resolved more swiftly. The minister expressed optimism that these measures will lead to India achieving the world's highest conviction rate.

