Left Menu

Rebuilding Lives: Bru Community's New Dawn in Tripura

The Bru tribal community in Tripura has been rehabilitated after 40 years of displacement, with efforts led by the Indian central government and the Tripura government. Various livelihood opportunities have been introduced, and infrastructural development is in progress across 12 locations to facilitate their resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bruhapara | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:51 IST
Rebuilding Lives: Bru Community's New Dawn in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The Bru tribal community in Tripura has finally found a place to call home again, thanks to a concerted effort by the Indian central government and the Tripura government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed immense satisfaction during his meeting with community members, celebrating the end of decades-long displacement.

The government has introduced a range of livelihood opportunities, including animal husbandry, dairy, beekeeping, and millet farming, to support the community's resettlement. A commitment to improving living conditions is evident as the government addresses individual concerns, such as the distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards.

Ethnic strife had forced Bru migrants to flee their homes in Mizoram in the late 1990s, but a 2020 quadripartite agreement paved the way for their permanent resettlement. With significant investments and infrastructure development in 12 designated settlements, the once displaced community can now look forward to a stable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024