Rebuilding Lives: Bru Community's New Dawn in Tripura
The Bru tribal community in Tripura has been rehabilitated after 40 years of displacement, with efforts led by the Indian central government and the Tripura government. Various livelihood opportunities have been introduced, and infrastructural development is in progress across 12 locations to facilitate their resettlement.
The Bru tribal community in Tripura has finally found a place to call home again, thanks to a concerted effort by the Indian central government and the Tripura government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed immense satisfaction during his meeting with community members, celebrating the end of decades-long displacement.
The government has introduced a range of livelihood opportunities, including animal husbandry, dairy, beekeeping, and millet farming, to support the community's resettlement. A commitment to improving living conditions is evident as the government addresses individual concerns, such as the distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards.
Ethnic strife had forced Bru migrants to flee their homes in Mizoram in the late 1990s, but a 2020 quadripartite agreement paved the way for their permanent resettlement. With significant investments and infrastructure development in 12 designated settlements, the once displaced community can now look forward to a stable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
