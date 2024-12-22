Left Menu

Finance Minister Honors Martyrs at Border Temple

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Tanot Rai Mata temple near the India-Pakistan border, paying tribute to martyrs at the temple's Vijay Stambh. Inspector General M L Garg welcomed her, and she interacted with Border Security Force soldiers, expressing pride in their challenging service.

Updated: 22-12-2024 15:16 IST
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to the renowned Tanot Rai Mata temple, located adjacent to the India-Pakistan border, on Sunday. She offered prayers and paid homage to martyrs by laying flowers at the Vijay Stambh within the temple complex.

Inspector General of Border Security Force in Rajasthan, M L Garg, along with other officials, extended a warm welcome to Sitharaman. The minister was also presented with a guard of honour by the Border Security Force.

During her visit, Sitharaman took the opportunity to engage with BSF soldiers, who fulfill their duties under challenging conditions, and expressed her admiration for their resilience and dedication.

