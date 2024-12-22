China announced on Sunday its decision to implement countermeasures against two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals, an action rooted in ongoing human rights debates concerning the Uyghurs and Tibet.

The Chinese foreign ministry declared that the sanctions, effective since Saturday, encompass asset freezes and restrictions on entry. The targeted entities include the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee. These actions come as Beijing faces allegations from rights groups of extensive abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, which include forced labor claims—charges that China denies.

Tibet, which came under Chinese control in 1950, is also central to these sanctions. China maintains its narrative of a 'peaceful liberation' from feudalistic rule, despite persistent international criticism of its governance in the region. The sanctions extend to freezing the Chinese assets of 15 individuals associated with the Uyghur group and five with the Tibet committee, alongside banning their entry into mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

