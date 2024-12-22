Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League

The Delhi Police have arrested 10 individuals involved in an illegal betting syndicate related to the Big Bash T20 League in Australia. The operation, based in Karol Bagh, led by Raju Vaishnav and his associates, was using a rented apartment for online and offline betting activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:14 IST
Ten individuals have been apprehended by the Delhi Police for running an illicit betting operation on the Big Bash T20 League in Australia, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Operating out of a Karol Bagh apartment, the syndicate was led by Raju Vaishnav along with accomplices from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. They were caught in the act, placing bets using laptops and mobile devices.

Preliminary investigations pointed to Raju's leadership in the scheme, which involved online as well as offline gambling, utilizing a master ID purchased from a betting site. The apartment, serving as the operation's base, was rented by Raju at Rs 45,000 monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

