Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League
The Delhi Police have arrested 10 individuals involved in an illegal betting syndicate related to the Big Bash T20 League in Australia. The operation, based in Karol Bagh, led by Raju Vaishnav and his associates, was using a rented apartment for online and offline betting activities.
- Country:
- India
Ten individuals have been apprehended by the Delhi Police for running an illicit betting operation on the Big Bash T20 League in Australia, an official confirmed on Sunday.
Operating out of a Karol Bagh apartment, the syndicate was led by Raju Vaishnav along with accomplices from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. They were caught in the act, placing bets using laptops and mobile devices.
Preliminary investigations pointed to Raju's leadership in the scheme, which involved online as well as offline gambling, utilizing a master ID purchased from a betting site. The apartment, serving as the operation's base, was rented by Raju at Rs 45,000 monthly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Two shooters, wanted in Mundka murder case, arrested after brief exchange of fire
Telangana: Police arrest three people in SBI theft case, seize 2.5 kgs gold ornaments
Punjab Police dismentles cross-border terror module, arrests 10 people
Taiwan Officials Confirm Arrest of Elderly I-Kuan Tao Followers in China
BRS Criticizes Congress-led Telangana Government Amid Leader Arrests