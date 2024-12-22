Cyclone Chido's Devastating Impact on Mozambique and Mayotte

The death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has surged to 94, according to AFP's report based on the country's disaster management agency's statement on Sunday.

The cyclone struck northern Mozambique a week earlier, initially causing 73 deaths. Mayotte, part of France's overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, was also severely affected, confirming at least 35 deaths but fearing far higher casualties.

This natural disaster is anticipated to slash Mozambique's forecasted economic growth for 2024, as per Olamide Harrison from the IMF, with civil unrest further hindering recovery. Frelimo's Daniel Chapo was recently declared winner of the presidential election amidst these crises.

