Tragic Unfolding: Missing Woman and Boyfriend Found Dead in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman reported missing in Delhi was found dead in a hotel, while her boyfriend was found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon. Police are investigating the mysterious deaths, with viscera samples sent for forensic analysis. Suicide is suspected, but no note was discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old woman, who had been reported missing from Delhi, was found dead in a Paschim Vihar hotel, according to local police reports on Sunday. The woman, whose disappearance prompted a missing person's report on December 16, was discovered on December 17.

Authorities have revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend, Surender, was also found dead, albeit on railway tracks in Gurgaon, a day after her discovery. The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain shrouded in mystery.

While initial investigations point towards suicide, the absence of a suicide note leaves room for further inquiry. Key evidence, including viscera samples, have been sent for forensic analysis. Police await new findings to guide the subsequent steps of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

