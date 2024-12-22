PLA Modernization Hurdled by Corruption, China Denounces Pentagon

The Chinese military has dismissed allegations from a recent Pentagon report that corruption is hampering the modernization of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). This report has been described by China's Defence Ministry as an attempt by Washington to fabricate narratives against China's military capabilities.

The report titled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China,' presented to the U.S. Congress, claims corruption is affecting PLA's modernization efforts. It cites the removal of several senior leaders in 2023, along with potential disruptions to military projects.

The Chinese Defence Ministry responded strongly, urging the U.S. to correct its stance and promote a constructive relationship between the two nations' militaries. Despite these challenges, the PLA continues to pursue modernization goals, especially focusing on enhancing their land, air, and naval warfare proficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)