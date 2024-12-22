Left Menu

India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership with Key Defence Pact

India and Kuwait have elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signing multiple agreements, including a key defence cooperation pact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti leaders discussed enhancing ties in trade, culture, and technology during Modi's first visit to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:35 IST
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership with Key Defence Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Kuwait have elevated their bilateral relationship, marking it as a strategic partnership. This new alignment was solidified by key agreements, notably a memorandum on defence cooperation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other top officials.

The talks, held as part of Modi's first trip to Kuwait in over four decades, focused on trade, investment, and cultural exchange, with four major agreements signed. These agreements include areas like sports, culture, and solar energy, alongside the crucial defense pact to bolster cooperation in defense industries and collaboration on research and development.

The strategic partnership aims to enhance India-Kuwait relations across varied domains such as technology, security, and infrastructure. The move is expected to create new opportunities, fostering deeper economic and cultural linkages between the two nations, as India strengthens its ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council through Kuwait's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024