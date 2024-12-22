India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership with Key Defence Pact

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Kuwait have elevated their bilateral relationship, marking it as a strategic partnership. This new alignment was solidified by key agreements, notably a memorandum on defence cooperation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other top officials.

The talks, held as part of Modi's first trip to Kuwait in over four decades, focused on trade, investment, and cultural exchange, with four major agreements signed. These agreements include areas like sports, culture, and solar energy, alongside the crucial defense pact to bolster cooperation in defense industries and collaboration on research and development.

The strategic partnership aims to enhance India-Kuwait relations across varied domains such as technology, security, and infrastructure. The move is expected to create new opportunities, fostering deeper economic and cultural linkages between the two nations, as India strengthens its ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council through Kuwait's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)