Punjab Man Arrested with Firearms Cache in Madhya Pradesh
A man named Gagandeep from Punjab was arrested in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, with 11 firearms. The arrest occurred at Bilali village, while his associate Sunil fled. Authorities are working to apprehend local firearms supplier Vishal Sikligar. The police seized seven country-made pistols and four guns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A Punjab resident was apprehended in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, caught allegedly with 11 firearms.
The individual, identified as Gagandeep from Balachaur, Punjab, was stopped by law enforcement in Bilali village under the jurisdiction of the Gogawan police station, according to Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena.
The police confiscated seven country-made pistols and four guns from the suspect, although his accomplice, Sunil, escaped capture. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to detain the local weapons supplier, Vishal Sikligar, who resides in Signur village in Gogawan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- firearms
- arrest
- Gagandeep
- Madhya Pradesh
- police
- Gogawan
- Bilali village
- supplier
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City
UPDATE 5-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City
UPDATE 6-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City
Police find bag carried by gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO say he likely fled NYC on bus
Telangana: Police arrest three people in SBI theft case, seize 2.5 kgs gold ornaments