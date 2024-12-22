Left Menu

Punjab Man Arrested with Firearms Cache in Madhya Pradesh

A man named Gagandeep from Punjab was arrested in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, with 11 firearms. The arrest occurred at Bilali village, while his associate Sunil fled. Authorities are working to apprehend local firearms supplier Vishal Sikligar. The police seized seven country-made pistols and four guns.

Updated: 22-12-2024 20:47 IST
Punjab Man Arrested with Firearms Cache in Madhya Pradesh
Gagandeep
  Country:
  • India

A Punjab resident was apprehended in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, caught allegedly with 11 firearms.

The individual, identified as Gagandeep from Balachaur, Punjab, was stopped by law enforcement in Bilali village under the jurisdiction of the Gogawan police station, according to Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena.

The police confiscated seven country-made pistols and four guns from the suspect, although his accomplice, Sunil, escaped capture. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to detain the local weapons supplier, Vishal Sikligar, who resides in Signur village in Gogawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

