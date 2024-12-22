Punjab Man Arrested with Firearms Cache in Madhya Pradesh

A Punjab resident was apprehended in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, caught allegedly with 11 firearms.

The individual, identified as Gagandeep from Balachaur, Punjab, was stopped by law enforcement in Bilali village under the jurisdiction of the Gogawan police station, according to Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena.

The police confiscated seven country-made pistols and four guns from the suspect, although his accomplice, Sunil, escaped capture. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to detain the local weapons supplier, Vishal Sikligar, who resides in Signur village in Gogawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)