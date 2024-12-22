Netanyahu Vows to Intensify Action Against Iran-Backed Houthis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will persist in its operations against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, whom he accuses of endangering global shipping and the international order. He urged Israeli citizens to remain resilient as tensions rise.

Netanyahu's statements come in the wake of a missile attack near Tel Aviv, attributed to the Houthis. In response, Israeli forces conducted strikes targeting Yemen's energy and port infrastructure, reacting to ongoing missile and drone assaults from the Houthis since the Gaza conflict erupted 14 months ago.

The U.S. military has also engaged, delivering precision airstrikes against Houthi-controlled sites in Sanaa. Netanyahu emphasized the strategic partnership with the U.S., insisting that Israel will act decisively and with sophistication in these engagements.

