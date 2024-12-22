Netanyahu Vows to Intensify Action Against Iran-Backed Houthis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to counter Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of threatening global shipping and order. Following a recent missile incident, Israel and the U.S. have launched military actions targeting Houthi facilities. Reassuring Israelis, Netanyahu stresses continued strength and cooperation with the U.S.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will persist in its operations against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, whom he accuses of endangering global shipping and the international order. He urged Israeli citizens to remain resilient as tensions rise.
Netanyahu's statements come in the wake of a missile attack near Tel Aviv, attributed to the Houthis. In response, Israeli forces conducted strikes targeting Yemen's energy and port infrastructure, reacting to ongoing missile and drone assaults from the Houthis since the Gaza conflict erupted 14 months ago.
The U.S. military has also engaged, delivering precision airstrikes against Houthi-controlled sites in Sanaa. Netanyahu emphasized the strategic partnership with the U.S., insisting that Israel will act decisively and with sophistication in these engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
