Shockwaves in Rajasthan: Teacher Accused of Heinous Crime
A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been accused of raping a 15-year-old student. The incident allegedly occurred in Dantaramgarh, where the teacher reportedly took the girl to his room. A case has been filed, and police have commenced an investigation.
A serious allegation has surfaced in Rajasthan's Sikar district involving a government school teacher. Authorities report that a 15-year-old student was allegedly raped by her teacher in Dantaramgarh, sparking widespread outrage.
The teacher is accused of luring the girl to his room under false pretenses before committing the crime. After the alleged incident, he returned her home late Saturday night and subsequently absconded.
A formal complaint was lodged by the victim's family on Sunday, prompting a police investigation. "The girl will undergo a medical examination on Monday to facilitate further legal proceedings," stated SHO Bhawani Singh from the Dantaramgarh police station.
