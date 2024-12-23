Left Menu

Shockwaves in Rajasthan: Teacher Accused of Heinous Crime

A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been accused of raping a 15-year-old student. The incident allegedly occurred in Dantaramgarh, where the teacher reportedly took the girl to his room. A case has been filed, and police have commenced an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 00:04 IST
Shockwaves in Rajasthan: Teacher Accused of Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious allegation has surfaced in Rajasthan's Sikar district involving a government school teacher. Authorities report that a 15-year-old student was allegedly raped by her teacher in Dantaramgarh, sparking widespread outrage.

The teacher is accused of luring the girl to his room under false pretenses before committing the crime. After the alleged incident, he returned her home late Saturday night and subsequently absconded.

A formal complaint was lodged by the victim's family on Sunday, prompting a police investigation. "The girl will undergo a medical examination on Monday to facilitate further legal proceedings," stated SHO Bhawani Singh from the Dantaramgarh police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024