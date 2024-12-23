Left Menu

Striking a Chord: Amazon and Starbucks Workers Push for Union Recognition

Amazon drivers and Starbucks baristas are striking in U.S. cities, aiming for union recognition and inaugural contracts. Strikes align with other recent labor actions, highlighting tensions between corporate giants and organized labor. Amid political changes, this may be a crucial juncture for workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 03:48 IST
Striking a Chord: Amazon and Starbucks Workers Push for Union Recognition
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon delivery drivers and Starbucks baristas have initiated strikes in various U.S. cities, striving for recognition as unionized employees and a first labor contract. These strikes occur as major corporations continue to face pushback from organized labor.

This year, labor unions have achieved significant victories with employer concessions following actions by workers across industries. However, employees at Amazon and Starbucks are yet to secure their initial contracts, facing resistance from these consumer giants.

With political changes looming, including potential shifts in the National Labor Relations Board's composition, this period could be pivotal for labor organizing efforts. The strikes during this economically crucial season aim to leverage public and political pressure on these corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024