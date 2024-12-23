Striking a Chord: Amazon and Starbucks Workers Push for Union Recognition

Amazon delivery drivers and Starbucks baristas have initiated strikes in various U.S. cities, striving for recognition as unionized employees and a first labor contract. These strikes occur as major corporations continue to face pushback from organized labor.

This year, labor unions have achieved significant victories with employer concessions following actions by workers across industries. However, employees at Amazon and Starbucks are yet to secure their initial contracts, facing resistance from these consumer giants.

With political changes looming, including potential shifts in the National Labor Relations Board's composition, this period could be pivotal for labor organizing efforts. The strikes during this economically crucial season aim to leverage public and political pressure on these corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)