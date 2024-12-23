Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Set Ablaze on NYC Subway

A woman was tragically killed on a New York City subway when a man set her on fire. The incident occurred at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, with the attacker departing before officers could intervene. The suspect was later arrested as he continued traveling on the subway.

A woman was horrifically killed after being set on fire while she appeared to be asleep on a New York City subway train on Sunday morning, according to police reports. The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. aboard a stationary F train in Brooklyn's Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim engulfed in flames. Bystander cellphone footage, later circulated on social media, showed a man sitting on a bench a few steps away, wearing attire that matched the suspect's description. He was not deemed a suspect at the time.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead on site as emergency responders rushed to extinguish the flames. Meanwhile, a suspect was later detained while traveling on the subway. Police continue to investigate both the identity of the victim and the motive behind this shocking attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

