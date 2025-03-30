Left Menu

Double Homicide in Gorakhpur Sparks Political Outrage

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were murdered in Shivpur Chakdaha, Gorakhpur. The elder daughter, Khushbu, identified the attackers as local villagers, Sanjay and his father. Despite instructions to kill her, Khushbu survived. Political leaders are criticizing escalating crime under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:43 IST
Double Homicide in Gorakhpur Sparks Political Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident late Saturday night, a mother and her young daughter were murdered in their home in Shivpur Chakdaha village, Gorakhpur. The attack was allegedly carried out by villagers known to the family, including Sanjay and his father, police reported.

Khushbu, the surviving 18-year-old daughter, recognized the assailants by their voices as they attacked her family with sharp-edged weapons. Though ordered to kill her as well, the attackers fled when Khushbu warned them that she had called the police.

As forensic and investigative teams work to uncover the details, political leaders, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, have criticized the state government's inability to control rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025