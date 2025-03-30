Double Homicide in Gorakhpur Sparks Political Outrage
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were murdered in Shivpur Chakdaha, Gorakhpur. The elder daughter, Khushbu, identified the attackers as local villagers, Sanjay and his father. Despite instructions to kill her, Khushbu survived. Political leaders are criticizing escalating crime under the current administration.
In a shocking incident late Saturday night, a mother and her young daughter were murdered in their home in Shivpur Chakdaha village, Gorakhpur. The attack was allegedly carried out by villagers known to the family, including Sanjay and his father, police reported.
Khushbu, the surviving 18-year-old daughter, recognized the assailants by their voices as they attacked her family with sharp-edged weapons. Though ordered to kill her as well, the attackers fled when Khushbu warned them that she had called the police.
As forensic and investigative teams work to uncover the details, political leaders, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, have criticized the state government's inability to control rising crime rates.
