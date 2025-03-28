Left Menu

Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Grandson Arrested for Double Homicide

A man surrendered to police after allegedly killing his grandmother and aunt over a property dispute. Sahil Sharma reportedly murdered them with a hammer after failing to convince his grandmother to transfer property rights to him. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:02 IST
Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Grandson Arrested for Double Homicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man turned himself in at a local police station after allegedly murdering his grandmother and aunt over a property dispute, authorities reported on Friday.

The suspect, Sahil Sharma, is accused of smashing the women's heads with a hammer late Thursday night. He fled but surrendered to law enforcement the following day.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Sharma was driven to the crime by his grandmother's refusal to transfer property rights. A forensic team is collecting evidence as further legal actions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025