Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Grandson Arrested for Double Homicide

A man turned himself in at a local police station after allegedly murdering his grandmother and aunt over a property dispute, authorities reported on Friday.

The suspect, Sahil Sharma, is accused of smashing the women's heads with a hammer late Thursday night. He fled but surrendered to law enforcement the following day.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Sharma was driven to the crime by his grandmother's refusal to transfer property rights. A forensic team is collecting evidence as further legal actions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)