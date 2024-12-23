Carlos Ghosn Skeptical of Honda-Nissan Merger Success
Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn doubts the success of a potential merger between Honda and Nissan, highlighting a lack of complementarity between the firms. Talks of integration are underway as both companies aim to adapt to industry changes. Ghosn shared his views online from Lebanon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:23 IST
At a recent press conference, Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, expressed skepticism regarding the prospective merger between Honda and Nissan, stating that the plans 'do not make sense.'
Discussions on merging are anticipated as both automakers seek to navigate the evolving industry landscape, insiders informed Reuters.
Ghosn criticized the potential merger for its overlapping aspects and lack of complementarity, warning it might not succeed. He shared these insights while speaking from Lebanon, his current place of residence after fleeing Japan in 2019 amid legal controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement