Carlos Ghosn Skeptical of Honda-Nissan Merger Success

At a recent press conference, Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, expressed skepticism regarding the prospective merger between Honda and Nissan, stating that the plans 'do not make sense.'

Discussions on merging are anticipated as both automakers seek to navigate the evolving industry landscape, insiders informed Reuters.

Ghosn criticized the potential merger for its overlapping aspects and lack of complementarity, warning it might not succeed. He shared these insights while speaking from Lebanon, his current place of residence after fleeing Japan in 2019 amid legal controversies.

