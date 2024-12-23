Singapore Man Jailed for Online Anti-Islam Posts

A Singapore court has sentenced Chua Wang Cheng, 33, to six months in jail for posting anti-Islam content on social media, Channel News Asia reports.

Chua created fake Facebook profiles to disseminate videos that disparaged Islam, impersonating a person he disliked. His actions included making comments intended to hurt the religious feelings of Muslims.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore criticized the videos as baseless and defamatory. Singaporean legislation allows for up to three years in jail or fines for actions deliberately intended to harm racial or religious sentiments.

