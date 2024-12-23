Left Menu

Singapore Man Jailed for Online Anti-Islam Posts

A Singaporean man, Chua Wang Cheng, was sentenced to six months in prison for posting anti-Islam content online using someone else's identity. He created fake accounts to spread derogatory videos and comments targeting Islam and its followers. Singapore law penalizes such actions with imprisonment or fines.

Updated: 23-12-2024 14:39 IST
  • Singapore

A Singapore court has sentenced Chua Wang Cheng, 33, to six months in jail for posting anti-Islam content on social media, Channel News Asia reports.

Chua created fake Facebook profiles to disseminate videos that disparaged Islam, impersonating a person he disliked. His actions included making comments intended to hurt the religious feelings of Muslims.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore criticized the videos as baseless and defamatory. Singaporean legislation allows for up to three years in jail or fines for actions deliberately intended to harm racial or religious sentiments.

