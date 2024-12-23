Left Menu

Ukraine Accuses Russian General in Deadly Hotel Strike

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified Colonel General Alexei Kim as the suspect behind a missile strike on a Ukrainian hotel, allegedly targeting Reuters journalists. The attack killed Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans. The SBU claims Kim acted deliberately to target media personnel, although evidence remains undisclosed.

Missile Strike

Ukraine's Security Service has named Colonel General Alexei Kim as a suspect in ordering a missile strike that allegedly targeted journalists at the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk.

The August attack resulted in the death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists, raising questions about media safety in conflict zones.

Moscow denies targeting civilians, with the Kremlin and the Russian defense ministry offering no comment on Ukraine's accusations. Reuters seeks further investigation into this grave incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

