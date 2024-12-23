Ukraine Accuses Russian General in Deadly Hotel Strike

Ukraine's Security Service has named Colonel General Alexei Kim as a suspect in ordering a missile strike that allegedly targeted journalists at the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk.

The August attack resulted in the death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists, raising questions about media safety in conflict zones.

Moscow denies targeting civilians, with the Kremlin and the Russian defense ministry offering no comment on Ukraine's accusations. Reuters seeks further investigation into this grave incident.

