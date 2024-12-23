Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Damaged in Ahmedabad

A statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was vandalized in Ahmedabad, sparking protests. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. This follows a similar incident in Maharashtra. Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections and have assured action in response to local demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:31 IST
B R Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was vandalized by unidentified miscreants in Ahmedabad, prompting local protests, according to police reports.

The authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspects. As per police inspector NK Rabari, the vandals damaged the nose and spectacles of the statue situated in front of Shri KK Shastri College in Khokhra locality. The act likely occurred before 8 AM on Monday.

A legal case has been initiated against unknown individuals under various sections, including promoting enmity and defiling religious places. The incident has angered locals, who have staged demonstrations and demanded swift action, as assured by police. This vandalism follows another incident in Maharashtra involving damage to a glass-encased Constitution replica, which led to unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

