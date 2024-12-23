Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina's Exile: Bangladesh's Call for Extradition

Bangladesh's interim government has requested India's assistance in extraditing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka. Hasina, in exile since August, faces charges from the International Crimes Tribunal. Diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate her return under an existing treaty between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:42 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim administration announced on Monday that it has formally requested India's help in returning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka. Hasina, who has been in exile in India since August 5, fled amid student-led demonstrations that ended her 16-year rule.

The International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former officials, accusing them of crimes against humanity and genocide. Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, acting as the de facto foreign minister, confirmed the diplomatic note to Indian authorities urging Hasina's return for judicial proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam indicated that a letter had been dispatched to the foreign ministry to expedite the extradition. Given the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India, the process for Hasina's return is progressing, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

