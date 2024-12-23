Congress Rallies Against Amit Shah
The Jharkhand Congress plans the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' to protest against comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr. BR Ambedkar. The march aims to seek Shah's resignation and highlights a debate over the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.
The Jharkhand Congress announced plans to stage the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' across all district headquarters on December 24. This protest responds to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about India's Constitution chief architect, Dr. BR Ambedkar, made during a recent Rajya Sabha debate.
Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon stated that the party would demand Shah's resignation over his controversial comments. Oraon accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution, asserting, "We will not tolerate the belittling of Ambedkar."
The protest will commence with a march from Ranchi's Congress headquarters. The party plans to submit a petition for Shah's resignation to President Droupadi Murmu via the deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have countered by accusing Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
