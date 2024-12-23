Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Amit Shah

The Jharkhand Congress plans the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' to protest against comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr. BR Ambedkar. The march aims to seek Shah's resignation and highlights a debate over the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:45 IST
Congress Rallies Against Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress announced plans to stage the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' across all district headquarters on December 24. This protest responds to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about India's Constitution chief architect, Dr. BR Ambedkar, made during a recent Rajya Sabha debate.

Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon stated that the party would demand Shah's resignation over his controversial comments. Oraon accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution, asserting, "We will not tolerate the belittling of Ambedkar."

The protest will commence with a march from Ranchi's Congress headquarters. The party plans to submit a petition for Shah's resignation to President Droupadi Murmu via the deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have countered by accusing Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024